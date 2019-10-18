Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexican security forces free El Chapo's son to protect lives - minister

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 07:08
Breaking news

MEXICO CITY - Mexican security forces have released captured drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son from a house where they briefly apprehended him on Thursday, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told Reuters, saying the decision was taken to protect lives.

Durazo's comments followed an earlier statement that did not fully clarify whether the accused drug trafficker, Ovidio Guzman, was still in custody, following hours of intense gunbattles in the northern city of Culiacan.


