Mexico offers protection to Ecuador opposition lawmaker amid protests

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's embassy in Quito has offered protection and shelter to Ecuador opposition legislator Gabriela Rivadeneira, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



Rivadeneira belongs to the party of former President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno. Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito on Saturday due to unrest triggered by opposition to his austerity plan.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });