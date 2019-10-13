Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexico offers protection to Ecuador opposition lawmaker amid protests

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 03:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's embassy in Quito has offered protection and shelter to Ecuador opposition legislator Gabriela Rivadeneira, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Rivadeneira belongs to the party of former President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno. Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito on Saturday due to unrest triggered by opposition to his austerity plan.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 13, 2019
UK Labour's Corbyn not likely to support deal between PM Johnson and EU

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings