Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexico president says shootings in U.S. should prompt reflection on arms sales

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 16:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that devastating weekend shootings in the United States, including in El Paso in which Mexican nationals were among the casualties, should lead to reflection about "indiscriminate" arms sales.

"We are very respectful of what other governments decide, but we think that these unfortunate events, which occurred in the U.S., should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of weapons," Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 5, 2019
China urges U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings