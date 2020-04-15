The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mexico registers 5,399 cases of coronavirus and 406 deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2020 03:34
Mexico registered 385 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 5,399 cases and 406 deaths, the health ministry said.
Arizona to test 250,000 first responders, healthcare workers for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:36 AM
UN chief says 'not the time' for US to reduce WHO resources
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:05 AM
Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:35 AM
UK promises to test all nursing home residents and staff with symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 02:08 AM
Trump says halting WHO funding over its handling of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 01:45 AM
IDF thwarts three suspects after crossing the Gaza border with weapons
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 12:47 AM
New York City coronavirus death toll rises to 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 12:39 AM
US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 10:18 PM
French cycling teams say Tour de France may be held in August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 08:25 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 107 to 1,403
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 08:23 PM
Palestinians report 287 COVID-19 patients, claim ‘Israel loves money’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 08:05 PM
Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 07:00 PM
Rivlin: Hosting my daughter was ‘wrong,' I'm doing it right this time
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 06:58 PM
Jordan to ban mosque prayers during fasting month of Ramadan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 06:54 PM
Shaked: The country should return to work on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 06:47 PM
