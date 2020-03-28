Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases, and 12 total deaths
By REUTERS
MARCH 28, 2020 05:07
Mexico's health ministry on Friday said it had registered 717 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 585 the day before.The ministry also said there had been 12 deaths overall from the virus in Mexico, up from eight a day earlier.
