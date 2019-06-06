Mexico to propose U.S. redirects funds to tackle migrant crisis in talks

Breaking news.
Mexico will propose the United States redirect security funding under the so-called "Merida Initiative" to boosting development of the Mexican southern border in talks aimed at resolving a dispute over migration, officials said on Wednesday.
Mexico's negotiating position also remains not to accept "safe third country status" which would require Central American asylum claimants to seek refuge in Mexico instead of the United States, and ask for a so-called "Marshall Plan" to develop Central America, according to two Mexican government sources.
