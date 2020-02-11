The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mike Pompeo: Iran shouldn't be allowed to develop, test ballistic missiles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 16:19
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "The Iranian regime uses satellite launches to further advance its ballistic missile capabilities that allow it to threaten its adversaries and threaten regional stability. The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism should not be allowed to develop and test ballistic missiles."
On Sunday, Iran attempted to launch a satellite for the fourth time and failed. Iran succeeded in launching the new satellite into outer space, but failed to place the satellite into orbit, according to Iranian reports.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.
