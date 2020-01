The strength of any government lies in its actions and responsiveness to its people's demands. The Lebanese people demand a new direction. Only a government capable of undertaking tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance for #Lebanon January 22, 2020

After Lebanon announced its new government on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, urging the Lebanese government to change for the sake of its people."The strength of any government lies in its actions and responsiveness to its people's demands. The Lebanese people demand a new direction. Only a government capable of undertaking tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance for #Lebanon," Pompeo tweeted.