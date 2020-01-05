The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Mike Pompeo: Trump did not threaten Iranian cultural sites

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 5, 2020 17:22
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied on Sunday that President Donald Trump said he would target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike.
"President Trump didn't say he'd go after a cultural site - read what he said," Pompeo said on Fox News. Trump warned on Saturday that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, including some that were important to Iranian culture, in the event Tehran retaliates.
US Senator Chuck Schumer cautions Trump against 'bumbling' into war
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 05:18 PM
US-led coalition says halts most counter-Islamic State operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 05:16 PM
Blue and White slams Netanyahu: A felon on the run appoints suspect
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 05:15 PM
US warns citizens in Saudi Arabia of missile and drone attack risk
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 04:35 PM
Iraq complains to UN over US attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 04:31 PM
Iraqi prime minister: Foreign troop presence must end as soon as possible
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 04:19 PM
Iraqi foreign ministry summons US ambassador over air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 04:05 PM
Pompeo says US intelligence assessment was clear on Soleimani
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 04:03 PM
Ramming attack in West Bank fails, IDF soldier unharmed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 03:52 PM
US-led coalition pauses training and support for Iraqi security forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 03:47 PM
Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 03:27 PM
Pope calls for dialog and restraint amid growing US-Iran tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 03:05 PM
Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump's remarks - TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 02:11 PM
One killed, one moderately injured in car explosion by Nitsanei Oz
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 12:46 PM
Netanyahu has slip of the tongue, almost calls Israel a nuclear power
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 11:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies