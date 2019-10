US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel late on Thursday night at Ben Gurion airport.



He was met by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Head of the North America Bureau at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Zvi Aviner.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });