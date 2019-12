Pleased to announce that the United States and #Sudan have decided to initiate the process to exchange ambassadors for the first time in 23 years. This is a historic step to strengthen our bilateral relationship. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 4, 2019

WASHINGTON - The United States plans to boost diplomatic relations with Sudan by exchanging ambassadors, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday as Sudan's prime minister visited Washington."Pleased to announce that the United States and #Sudan have decided to initiate the process to exchange ambassadors for the first time in 23 years. This is a historic step to strengthen our bilateral relationship," Pompeo tweeted.