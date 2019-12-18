Miki Zohar: Netanyahu wanted to make me a minister, but I declined
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 18, 2019 18:29
Likud faction leader Miki Zohar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to appoint him to a ministerial position, but he declined, Channel 13 reported. Zohar argued he wishes to remain Likud faction leader.
