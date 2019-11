Public Transportation Minister and leader of National Union Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with Kan Bet radio that the conversation with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman in order to establish a unity government is ongoing.“I know there is a conversation ongoing all the time and a desire to move forward. The question is whether he will discover the responsibility that is required from him and put aside all kinds of difficulties and considerations,” Smotrich said.