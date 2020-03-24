Minister Erdan: Food stores will be open during coronavirus quarantine

Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan took to social media on Tuesday to say that even under the yet-unseen new health measures being discussed by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus no food stores will be closed.



“Supermarkets and drug stores will not be closed,” the minister wrote on twitter, “nor will access to them be restricted nor will [access to] stores that sell other necessary things.”



The minister added that, in workplaces that still function, workers will be asked to check their temperature before entering the building.