Minister Erdan halts Police Commissioner appointment

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Sunday that he is halting the appointment of a new police commissioner as well as the appointment of a new prison service chief until after the upcoming March elections.



Erdan informed interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen and interim Prison Service Chief Asher Vaknin of his decision.



He made it clear that, legally speaking, the two men are able to carry on with any needed action to fill their duties, including appointing positions in their respective organizations.