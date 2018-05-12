May 12 2018
|
Iyar, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Minister Galant: 'We have an opportunity to uproot Iran from Syria.'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 12, 2018 12:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"We must strike the iron while it's hot," said Minister of Construction Yoav Galant [Kulano] in a Shabat - Culture event held in Giv'at Shmuel on Saturday.

"We have an opportunity to uproot Iran from Syria and we will use it." He said.

Galant expressed his view that Israel must "destroy any trace of Iranian [power] build-up in Syria."   

"We will put the Iranian genie back in the bottle," he said, "just as the Iranians arrived in Syria they can be removed from there."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 12, 2018
Egypt denounces Russia Today poll on disputed territory

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut