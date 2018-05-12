Minister Galant: 'We have an opportunity to uproot Iran from Syria.'

"We must strike the iron while it's hot," said Minister of Construction Yoav Galant [Kulano] in a Shabat - Culture event held in Giv'at Shmuel on Saturday.



"We have an opportunity to uproot Iran from Syria and we will use it." He said.



Galant expressed his view that Israel must "destroy any trace of Iranian [power] build-up in Syria."



"We will put the Iranian genie back in the bottle," he said, "just as the Iranians arrived in Syria they can be removed from there."



