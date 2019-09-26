Minister Galant faints during Likud event, taken to hospital

During Likud's Rosh Hashana event on Thursday, Absorption Minister Yoav Galant felt ill and lost his consciousness.



During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, Galants was evacuated by security to a side room, and later taken to the hospital.Netanyahu called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to show leadership and join him in a unity government.



