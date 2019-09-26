Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Minister Galant faints during Likud event, taken to hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 21:04
During Likud's Rosh Hashana event on Thursday, Absorption Minister Yoav Galant felt ill and lost his consciousness.

During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, Galants was evacuated by security to a side room, and later taken to the hospital.Netanyahu called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to show leadership and join him in a unity government. 


