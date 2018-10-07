Minister Shaked: 'No point in talking with terror enablers"

Breaking news.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked stated that "two Israelis were murdered today in cold blood and with terrible cruelty," in reference to the terror attack in the Barkan Industrial Park in the West Bank on Sunday morning.
The fatalities were identified as 29 year-old Kim Levengrond Yehezkel of the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin and 35 year-old Ziv Hajbani from Rishon Letzion.
Saying that "my heart is with their families," Shaked stated that "the incitement carried out by [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority seeps into everything and prompts murder and terror. There is no point in talking with terror enablers."
Education Minister Naftali Bennet complained that that "when faced with the terrible sadness in Israel the Hamas movement is giving out candy and Mahmoud Abbas ensures salaries are paid."
Calling for "an end to this party," Bennet called to "act with all of strength against terror."
