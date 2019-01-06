Ministry of Defense to purchase NIS 1.25b in ammunition from Elbit Systems

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Ministry of Defense will purchase NIS 1.25 billion worth of ammunition by 2030 from Elbit Systems, according to a statement it released Friday.
The ammunition will be used for IDF Ground Forces.
The announced comes less than two months after Elbit Systems completed the acquisition of IMI Systems Ltd. for a purchase price of approximately $495 million (NIS 1.8 billion), with an additional payment of approximately $27 million (NIS 100 million) contingent upon IMI meeting agreed performance goals.
The purchase of this ammunition is part of the IMI privatization agreement, which is intended, among other things, to ensure the success of the national move to transfer the company's plants from Ramat Hasharon to the Beqa Valley in the Negev.
This ammunition will be produced in factories in the Negev within the next decade.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>