Ministry of Health demands re-counseling for thousands in cancer fight

Thousands of women have been referred for re-counseling following concerns about a false recommendation to prevent cancer, according to the Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom.
In what was described as an "unprecedented step", the Ministry of Health called on women who have undergone genetic counseling with a senior medical genetics professor to undergo a new consultation.
Ran Resnick published concerns in Israel Hayom: "Hundreds of women have been given the wrong genetic counseling that prevented the discovery of mutations that cause breast and ovarian cancer. Detection of the mutation allows preventative treatment by excision."
In an unprecedented step in the history of the health care system in Israel, the Health Ministry called on thousands of women who have undergone genetic counseling from a senior medical genetics expert to undergo renewed genetics counseling and to remonitor, reported Israel Hayom.
The call comes in response to the Ministry of Health's concern that some of the women were given incorrect genetic counseling by Professor Zvi Borochovitz, one of Israel's leading medical genetics experts, who serves as a senior genetic consultant.
Professor Berkovich serves as chairman of the Supreme Committee for the approval of human trials at the Ministry of Health.