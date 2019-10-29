Missile falls near Baghdad causing no damage

CAIRO - Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Tuesday a missile fell near Taji camp but caused no damage.





"Camp Taji is witnessing security stability, and there is no damage," he said in a statement, stressing the need for caution to preserve the safety of all those in the camp.

