Missing British hiker found dead in New Zealand

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WELLINGTON - The body of a 49-year-old British hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago on a mountain range in New Zealand was found on Wednesday, police said.
Darren Myers appeared to have died from a fall near a waterfall in the Tararua Range outside the capital Wellington, police said."It happened very suddenly. I don't think he suffered at all," Police Sergeant Tony Matheson said on Radio New Zealand.
"When you're undertaking a journey like this, there's always going to be a risk," he added.
Myers, a British national who lived in Wellington, had been missing since June 1 when he failed to turn up at a designated location during his hiking trip.
Search operations were hampered by rough terrain and bad weather, including snow.
Thousands of hikers visit New Zealand each year to explore its mountains and wildlife. The Tararua range is popular because it is close to Wellington, but the steep terrain and unpredictable weather can pose a challenge to hikers.
In 2016, a Czech women spent nearly a month alone in a warden's hut on a remote hiking trail on the country's South Island after her male partner was killed in a fall.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>