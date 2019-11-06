Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mladenov meets Hamas leader, Israeli captive's family

November 6, 2019 23:36
The United Nations Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov meet Wednesday with the family of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body is believed to be held captive in Gaza along with that of St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul. Mladenov spoke with the Goldin family just one day after meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza.

Both Goldin and Shaul are presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war. Palestinians in Gaza are also holding two Israeli civilian captives. "Today I met with the family of Hadar #Goldin. His remains are held captive in #Gaza and have not been returned to his family. This is a #humanitarian case that must be resolved in line with #UN resolution 2474. No one should live with such pain," Mladenov wrote.


The UN official has been one of the key people who has worked behind the scenes, along with Egypt, to broker a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.


