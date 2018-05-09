Mnuchin: Boeing, Airbus liscences to sell to Iran will be revoked
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
May 9, 2018 00:21
Breaking news.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that manufacturing giants Boeing and Airbus will no long receive liscences to sell aircraft and components to Iran.
The Treasury Secretary added that he does not anticipate highter oil prices as a result of new sanctions.
US allies are willing to increase oil production to offset reductions in Iranian output after sanctions take effect, he said.