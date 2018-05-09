May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Mnuchin: Boeing, Airbus liscences to sell to Iran will be revoked

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
May 9, 2018 00:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that manufacturing giants Boeing and Airbus will no long receive liscences to sell aircraft and components to Iran.

The Treasury Secretary added that he does not anticipate highter oil prices as a result of new sanctions.

US allies are willing to increase oil production to offset reductions in Iranian output after sanctions take effect, he said.



Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
Stormy Daniels's lawyer: Russian oligarch paid Michael Cohen

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut