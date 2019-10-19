Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mnuchin backs proposal to double IMF's crisis fund

By REUTERS
October 19, 2019 02:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday said he welcomes a proposal to double the size of the International Monetary Fund's $250 billion crisis lending fund as part of a deal to maintain overall IMF resources.


Mnuchin, in a statement to the IMF's steering committee, said he backed the funding increase to ensure the global lender remained adequately resourced to respond to potential crises over the medium term.
He also called for various reforms to streamline the fund's costs, modernize salaries and benefits, and adopt a more independent, centralized risk management system. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 19, 2019
Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings