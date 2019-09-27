Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Modi tells U.N. India launching campaign to stamp out single-use plastic

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 17:21
UNITED NATIONS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that India was launching a campaign to stamp out the use of single-use plastics.

"Even as I am addressing you today a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single use plastic," Modi, who wants to scrap such plastics by 2022, told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.Officials told Reuters last month that India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on Oct. 2.


