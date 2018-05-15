May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Mogherini: Europe seeking quick solution to save Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 23:22
BRUSSELS - The European Union cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran but is serious about seeking a way to keep investment flowing and will come forward with measures in the next few weeks, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

After a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Britain, France and Germany, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the group had tasked experts to protect European business in Iran. The group will meet again in Vienna next week at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

"We are working on finding a practical solution," Mogherini told a news conference. "We are talking about solutions to keep the deal alive," she said, adding that measures would seek to allow Iran to keep exporting oil and for European banks to operate.


