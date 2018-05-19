Mongolian president urges Malaysia to reopen 2006 model murder case

ULAANBAATAR - Mongolia's president has urged new Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to reopen investigations into the murder of a Mongolian model near Kuala Lumpur in 2006, a move that could put more pressure on Mahathir's embattled predecessor.



Shaaribuu Altantuya, 28, was killed and blown up with military grade explosives in a forest on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital. In 2015, two former police officers were sentenced to death for the crime after first being sentenced in 2009 and acquitted four years later.



Share on facebook Share on twitter