More British nationals return to Europe from China
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 11:05
Some British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
"It's correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals," he told Sky News. He did not say how man Britons will be on the flight.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com