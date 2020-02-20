The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

More coronavirus cases in Iran

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 19:23
DUBAI - Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.
In all, three more people had tested positive for the virus, an Iranian health ministry spokesman said.
"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran," spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.
Jahanpur said all patients were Iranian and the person in the central city of Arak was a doctor from Qom, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
None of the people who were diagnosed with coronavirus were known to have traveled to China or were in contact with anyone who had gone there, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, the head of the center for the management of communicable diseases at Iran's ministry of health, said on Thursday, according to the IRIB news agency.
But the health ministry is investigating the matter, he said.
Iran holds parliamentary elections on Friday.
Jahanpur said health officials had called for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
Two Iranians died in hospital after testing positive in Qom, the head of the city's University of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday.
Iraqi Airways has suspended flight service to neighboring Iran as a protective measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday.
The epidemic originated in China and has killed more than 2,100 people there. New research suggesting the virus is more contagious than previously thought has added to the internatonal alarm over the outbreak.
Man stabbed in North London mosque
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 07:09 PM
US agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 07:07 PM
More companies interested in using humanitarian channel to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 06:29 PM
US blacklists five Iranian officials for impeding 'fair' elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 06:27 PM
Israeli suspected of overcharging the US govt extradited to the US
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 06:14 PM
Turkey says Syrian govt air strikes kill two Turkish soldiers near Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 05:13 PM
Avigdor Liberman: Time to change the weather
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 04:54 PM
Russia accuses Turkey of shelling to help militants fighting Syrian army
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 04:30 PM
Rabbi Berland to remain in custody
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 03:58 PM
US accuses Russia of cyber attack in Georgia that disrupted websites
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 03:32 PM
Three more Iranians contract coronavirus - Iran Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 11:34 AM
Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter - Bild
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 09:09 AM
Israeli security forces arrest senior Hamas official in Tulkarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 08:10 AM
4th Israeli contracts coronavirus on Diamond Princess ship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 07:23 AM
Coronavirus cases in China reported to be lowest since Jan 23
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 04:34 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by