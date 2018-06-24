June 24 2018
|
Tammuz, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

More than 1,000 Macedonians protest country's name change

By REUTERS
June 24, 2018 01:25
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



SKOPJE - More than 1,000 Macedonians protested on Saturday evening against the change of the name of the former Yugoslav Republic which was agreed with neighboring Greece to end a decades-long dispute.



Last week the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed an accord to rename the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic the "Republic of North Macedonia."



The agreement, which unlocked Macedonia's path to possible European Union and NATO membership, triggered protests by nationalists.



The protest on Saturday evening organized by Macedonia's biggest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, was peaceful.



Protesters held banners reading "We don't want to give up the name" and waved Macedonian flags as they demanded annulment of the agreement with Greece.



Macedonia, which declared its independence in 1991, avoided the wars that battered some other ex-Yugoslav republics. But Greece refused to accept the country's name, saying it implied territorial claims on the Greek province of Macedonia and amounted to an appropriation of its ancient civilisation.



Greece blocked Macedonia's efforts to join the EU and NATO.



Macedonia has to amend its constitution to conform with the provisions of the deal. A referendum is also expected in Macedonia in the autumn.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov also opposes the accord. He refused to sign the agreement even though it was ratified by the parliament on Wednesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 24, 2018
Russian jets strike rebel held town in Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut