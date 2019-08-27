Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Four rockets shot from Gaza toward Israel; IDF strikes in response

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 16:03
Gaza Strip

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Four mortars were fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday, leading the IDF to strike Hamas targets in response.

Three rockets reportedly landed inside the Hamas-run coastal enclave while a third fell in open territory in Israel next to the border fence. The IDF said that incoming rocket sirens were activated only in the open area where the fourth mortar fell.

IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas terror post in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the mortar fire that took place in Israeli territory.

The violence comes one day after the IDF took retaliatory aim at Gaza’s electricity supply Monday as it ordered diesel fuel shipments to be cut in-half “until further notice,” in response to three Palestinian rockets attacks against southern Israel on Sunday night.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 27, 2019
Hanegbi: I'm not sure how mentally stable Nasrallah is

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings