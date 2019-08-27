Four rockets shot from Gaza toward Israel; IDF strikes in response

Four mortars were fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday, leading the IDF to strike Hamas targets in response.



Three rockets reportedly landed inside the Hamas-run coastal enclave while a third fell in open territory in Israel next to the border fence. The IDF said that incoming rocket sirens were activated only in the open area where the fourth mortar fell.



IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas terror post in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the mortar fire that took place in Israeli territory.



The violence comes one day after the IDF took retaliatory aim at Gaza’s electricity supply Monday as it ordered diesel fuel shipments to be cut in-half “until further notice,” in response to three Palestinian rockets attacks against southern Israel on Sunday night.





