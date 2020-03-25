The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Moscow mulls shutting restaurants, cafes to prevent coronavirus spread

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 19:35
MOSCOW - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said all entertainment venues in the capital should remain closed next week to contain the spread of coronavirus, but concrete measures would be announced on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
The mayor said he believed all restaurants and cafes should remain shut and restrictions imposed on shopping malls and parks, the news agencies reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin unveiled new measures designed to slow the tranmission of coronavirus, declaring next week a non-working week for many Russians and urging people to stay at home.
Person who lives in papal residence tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 08:27 PM
2,369 Israelis have coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 08:23 PM
Syria adds night curfew to coronavirus curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 08:04 PM
Netanyahu: We might end up having to decide who gets saved
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 08:02 PM
UK Diplomat dies of coronavirus in Budapest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 07:52 PM
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll t
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 07:17 PM
Citing Muslim action, Jewish activists rage against Temple Mount closing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 06:50 PM
Netanya Mayor: Health Ministry is ‘sentencing to death’ elderly people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 06:36 PM
Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 06:31 PM
US CDC reports 54,453 coronavirus cases, 737 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 06:26 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 296 in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 05:36 PM
Arab MK Sondos Saleh has coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 05:28 PM
Germany's Merkel, China's Xi agree close cooperation on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 05:20 PM
Minister Deri in quarantine: Torah scroll will protect from COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 04:49 PM
High Court asks Arrangements C'tee to schedule vote for Knesset Speaker
