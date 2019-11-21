NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mayor Moshe Lion: No one should contest Jerusalem

“Israel is the capital of the Jewish nation,” he said, “and no one will contest this.” Jerusalem's tourism director said we need to make the city more attractive for both visitors and residents.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomed attendees to the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem, noting the importance of the conference in promoting open conversation and dialog between ambassadors, ministers, members of Knesset and other dignitaries.
Lion said that many new changes are underway under his leadership and urged more countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem. “Israel is the capital of the Jewish nation,” said Lion, “and no one will contest this.”
Ilanit Melchior, director of tourism for the Jerusalem Authority, spoke next about the need to balance tourism and sustainability to make Jerusalem more attractive for both visitors and residents. Tourism is rapidly growing in the capital and is a major contributor to the city’s economy. But tourism needs to be conducted in a responsible way that minimizes negative social, economic and environmental impacts.
Responsible and sustainable tourism, Melchior explained, is a form of tourism that can be consumed in a more responsible way. Sustainable tourism supports and employs member of the local economy, reduces overhead and costs, and protects the environment. ‘Overtourism,’ she explained, occurs when local residents feel that their quality of life is damaged by the tourists who are arriving to their city.
Major European cities, said Melchior, are attempting to curb this phenomenon, and the city of Jerusalem is working hard to make the Old City and the holy sites accessible to people with disabilities. It is important to not only bring more tourists to Jerusalem, but to balance the increase in their numbers with responsible tourism, such that others will be able to enjoy the city for generations to come.
“If we can balance tourism in such a way that the local community will work together,” said Melchior, “use green energy, and protect the environment, then we can balance tourism and make it a better product.”


Tags Jerusalem Tourism moshe lion Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by