Moshe Yaalon to Benny Gantz: 'Not too late to go back'

Telem head and former defense minister MK Moshe (Bogie) Yaalon called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to retract his support of a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Benny, it is clear that your genuine willingness to join an emergency government crosses the cynical deceitfulness of a defendant trying to avoid a trial," Yaalon wrote on Twitter.
"If you agree to his terms for the consolidation of his rule, placing him above the law, you will betray the principles that united us," he said. "It is not too late to compensate for losing your direction."