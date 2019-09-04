Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 12:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 The Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that they had found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Jerusalem.

The infected mosquitoes were found in Wadi al Hafi, between the neighborhoods of Neve Yaakov and Pisgat Ze'ev. The findings indicate a risk of the spread of the illness. 
The ministry demanded that the Jerusalem Municipality take immediate action in this regard, including updating residents and monitoring and pest control.


West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight regional councils throughout Israel since the beginning of the year.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 4, 2019
Netanyahu to replace Haim Katz as labor and social affairs minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings