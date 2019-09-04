Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Jerusalem

The Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that they had found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Jerusalem.





The infected mosquitoes were found in Wadi al Hafi, between the neighborhoods of Neve Yaakov and Pisgat Ze'ev. The findings indicate a risk of the spread of the illness.

The ministry demanded that the Jerusalem Municipality take immediate action in this regard, including updating residents and monitoring and pest control.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight regional councils throughout Israel since the beginning of the year.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });