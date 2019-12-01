American olah and daughter killed in car accident near Jerusalem

A 34-year-old and her three-week-old daughter were killed overnight between Saturday and Sunday in a car crash on Route 443, which leads to the Givat Zeev neighborhood in Jerusalem.The family's son, Itay, was critically injured in the crash and the father Ephraim, whose family is from Chicago, was seriously injured. They were hit with another vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old who is injured, as well.Tzipi Rimel, the mother who died in the crash, is originally from Chicago, as is the rest of her family. The three-week-old was named Noam Rachel."We strengthen the dear family at this difficult hour and the residents of Neve Tsuf and pray for the recovery of the others who were injured," said Binyamin regional council head Israel Gantz.