Mother of slain terrorist leader calls to bomb Tel Aviv

The mother of the late Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata said that the only “appropriate” response to the death of her son is “to bomb Tel Aviv.” He was killed in an IDF targeted strike on Monday night.



“I will put an explosive belt on myself to blow myself up among the Zionists,” she said, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday evening. In one of his speeches, al-Ata vowed that “Palestine is ours” and that “the Jews should leave it.”



“Those who will not leave,” he promised, “we will slaughter with our own hands should Allah will it.”



