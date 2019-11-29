The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in Bnei Barak car accident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 04:34
One motorcyclist, 27 years old, died from his wounds on Thursday night after being involved in a car accident in Bnei Barak.
The other motorcyclist involved in the crash is in moderate condition. Both were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center.
Sudanese government repeals law regulating women's behavior
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2019 01:33 AM
Sudanese transitional authorities approved a law late on Thursday to "dis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 11:19 PM
Islamic State says it caused French army helicopter collision in Mali
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 06:48 PM
State-Witness Nir Hefetz filed complaint against broadcaster for harassment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 05:55 PM
U.S. warships in South China Sea "detrimental to regional peace": China
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 05:19 PM
Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism, says he sponsors terrorism
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 04:40 PM
Three injured in accidental explosion in northern Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 04:21 PM
Red Cross repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 12:51 PM
Iran slams France's comments on nuclear deal as 'irresponsible'
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 12:40 PM
Rivlin met with Jordanian king's personal envoy in London
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 10:33 AM
North Korea fires unidentified projectile
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 10:18 AM
Two soldiers killed in Southern Turkey near Syrian border
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/28/2019 09:37 AM
6 arrested for throwing molotov cocktails, fireworks at Jerusalem house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 08:40 AM
MK Tamar Zandberg elected faction head of Democratic Union
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 08:39 AM
'Price tag' attack in Jaljulia - 40 tires slashed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/28/2019 08:15 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by