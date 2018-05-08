May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect at large

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 01:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - A shooting at a suburban home outside Washington, D.C., on Monday has left multiple people dead and the suspected shooter is still at large, police said.

Officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call found "multiple fatalities" at a home near Brookeville, Maryland, about 25 miles north of the US capital, the Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be known to police, but is not in custody, it said. Police urged area residents to shelter in place.

Authorities cannot confirm if the incident was domestic in nature "but do not believe this was random," the police statement said.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Libyan coastguard intercepts more than 500 migrants

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut