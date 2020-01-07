The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Sirens at US site in Iraq spark confusion: report

Initial reports stated that five rockets reportedly hit the Taji base in Iraq north of Baghdad on Tuesday. The base hosts American soldiers.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 8, 2020 00:22
A PROTESTER holds a burning placard with an illustration of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday. (photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
A PROTESTER holds a burning placard with an illustration of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday.
(photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
"Shelter in place" sirens were heard at the Taji base in Iraq north of Baghdad on Tuesday as Fars news reported that five rockets were reportedly fired at the base that hosts American soldiers. Kurdistan 24 reporter Barzan Sadiq tweeted that the base was calm on Tuesday night and reports indicated that the reported attack may have been a drill.
Sirens were heard soon after at the US consulate in Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to Al Ghad TV. According to Al Mayadeen, the sirens in Erbil were a drill.

This is a developing story.
On Monday evening, explosions were heard in "areas controlled by Iranian militias" near Albukamal in eastern Syria near the Iraq-Syria border, according to local news source Deir Ezzor 24. The explosions were believed to have been caused by rockets, although some reports indicated that an airstrike had targeted the area. The strong explosions were heard on the other side of the Euphrates River.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that Iran-backed militias had reportedly evacuated their headquarters in Albukamal and spread throughout orchards on the banks of the Euphrates River. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly seizing civilian houses in the Deir Ezzor area in eastern Syria.
The land crossing between Iraq and Syria at Al-Bukamal that reopened in November was closed again on Monday, according to Deir Ezzor 24.
According to Reuters, six rockets fell in and near the Baghdad's Green Zone. Several civilians in the area were injured, according to Al Arabiya.
 
The attacks on Sunday came after Iranian-backed militias and US forces traded blows on Saturday night, as rocket attacks targeted Baghdad's Green Zone and a base housing US forces, followed by a series of attacks on bases housing Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Syria.

Militias along the Iraq-Syria border have been on high alert since the strike that killed IRGC's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last week. An airstrike reportedly struck an Iranian-militia base near the border within Syrian territory on Saturday night, according to Arab media.
Multiple people were injured and killed in the airstrike targeting a base belonging to the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) along the Iraqi-Syrian border, according to Al Arabiya.
Three military vehicles were destroyed in an airstrike on Iranian-backed militias in Deir Ezzor along the border with Iraq, according to Deir Ezzor 24. The news site earlier reported a possible strike in Al-Bukamal, which is home to a major Iranian base.
Earlier this week, a new Iranian-backed militia called the "al-Sayyida Zeinab Regiment," arrived in Al-Bukamal along the Iraq-Syria border.
Multiple airstrikes have targeted Iranian forces and militias in eastern Syria in the past few months. A strategic border crossing between Iraq and Syria and the Iranian-controlled Imam Ali military base is located in the border town of Al-Bukamal.
IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Solemani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with at least 10 other people, were killed in a US air strike in Baghdad on Thursday.


Tags Iran Iraq United States Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by