Sirens at US site in Iraq spark confusion: report

According to Reuters, six rockets fell in and near the Baghdad's Green Zone. Several civilians in the area were injured, according to Al Arabiya.



The attacks on Sunday came after Iranian-backed militias and US forces traded blows on Saturday night, as rocket attacks targeted Baghdad's Green Zone and a base housing US forces, followed by a series of attacks on bases housing Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Syria.



Militias along the Iraq-Syria border have been on high alert since the strike that killed IRGC's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last week. An airstrike reportedly struck an Iranian-militia base near the border within Syrian territory on Saturday night, according to Arab media.

Multiple people were injured and killed in the airstrike targeting a base belonging to the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) along the Iraqi-Syrian border, according to Al Arabiya.

Three military vehicles were destroyed in an airstrike on Iranian-backed militias in Deir Ezzor along the border with Iraq, according to Deir Ezzor 24. The news site earlier reported a possible strike in Al-Bukamal, which is home to a major Iranian base.

Earlier this week, a new Iranian-backed militia called the "al-Sayyida Zeinab Regiment," arrived in Al-Bukamal along the Iraq-Syria border.

IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Solemani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with at least 10 other people, were killed in a US air strike in Baghdad on Thursday. Multiple airstrikes have targeted Iranian forces and militias in eastern Syria in the past few months. A strategic border crossing between Iraq and Syria and the Iranian-controlled Imam Ali military base is located in the border town of Al-Bukamal.

"Shelter in place" sirens were heard at the Taji base in Iraq north of Baghdad on Tuesday as Fars news reported that five rockets were reportedly fired at the base that hosts American soldiers. Kurdistan 24 reporter Barzan Sadiq tweeted that the base was calm on Tuesday night and reports indicated that the reported attack may have been a drill.Sirens were heard soon after at the US consulate in Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to Al Ghad TV. According to Al Mayadeen, the sirens in Erbil were a drill.This is a developing story.On Monday evening, explosions were heard in "areas controlled by Iranian militias" near Albukamal in eastern Syria near the Iraq-Syria border, according to local news source Deir Ezzor 24. The explosions were believed to have been caused by rockets, although some reports indicated that an airstrike had targeted the area. The strong explosions were heard on the other side of the Euphrates River.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that Iran-backed militias had reportedly evacuated their headquarters in Albukamal and spread throughout orchards on the banks of the Euphrates River. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly seizing civilian houses in the Deir Ezzor area in eastern Syria.The land crossing between Iraq and Syria at Al-Bukamal that reopened in November was closed again on Monday, according to Deir Ezzor 24.