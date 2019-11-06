Municipality strike scheduled for Thursday cancelled

A strike by local authorities throughout Israel that was planned for Thursday has been canceled after the government conceded to local government requirements.



Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut Mayor Haim Bibs said "the money obtained has prevented the authorities from collapsing."



This is a developing story.





