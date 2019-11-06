Municipality strike scheduled for Thursday cancelled

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A strike by local authorities throughout Israel that was planned for Thursday has been canceled after the government conceded to local government requirements.
Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut Mayor Haim Bibs said "the money obtained has prevented the authorities from collapsing."
This is a developing story.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});