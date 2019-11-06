Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Municipality strike scheduled for Thursday cancelled

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 16:15
A strike by local authorities throughout Israel that was planned for Thursday has been canceled after the government conceded to local government requirements.

Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut Mayor Haim Bibs said "the money obtained has prevented the authorities from collapsing."

This is a developing story.


