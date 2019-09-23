Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Murder in Nazareth

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 04:37
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Early this morning at a-Ram Housing, in Nazareth, a man was shot near his home.  Medical officials confirmed his death, shortly after.

Large police forces - including a forensics lab, investigators and detectives - were called to the scene and began collecting findings.At the conclusion of a situation assessment conducted by the county commander the incident investigation was entrusted to the Central Unit.

The background of the event is still under investigation.


