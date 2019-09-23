Murder in Nazareth

Early this morning at a-Ram Housing, in Nazareth, a man was shot near his home. Medical officials confirmed his death, shortly after.



Large police forces - including a forensics lab, investigators and detectives - were called to the scene and began collecting findings.At the conclusion of a situation assessment conducted by the county commander the incident investigation was entrusted to the Central Unit.



The background of the event is still under investigation.



