May 19 2018
|
Sivan, 5, 5778
|
Muslim states call for international protection for Palestinians

By REUTERS
May 19, 2018 00:08
ISTANBUL - Muslim leaders meeting in Turkey on Friday called for an international force to be deployed to protect Palestinians after dozens of demonstrators were shot dead by Israeli forces on the Gaza border this week.


In a declaration at the end of their meeting in Istanbul, the leaders also said Muslim countries should impose "economic restrictions" on countries that followed the United States in moving their embassies to Jerusalem, and said the issue of the Gaza violence should be put on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly. 


