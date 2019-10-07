N. Korean fishing boat, Japanese patrol boat collide in Sea of Japan

TOKYO - A Japanese patrol boat and a large North Korean fishing vessel collided, flooding the latter and leaving about 20 of its crew adrift in the Sea of Japan, Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday.

The Japanese boat, which belongs to the Fisheries Agency, was attempting to rescue the crew, a spokesman at the Coast Guard said.



