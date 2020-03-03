NGO files petition to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government

Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel on Tuesday announced it is filing a petition with the High Court of Justice to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government. The petition says that a person who is under indictment and beginning a trial is unfit under the law to be given a mandate to form a government. The petition also says that Netanyahu will be too busy attending his trial, which starts on March 17, to take care of the country's business.Prior to the election the same NGO filed a similar petition to prevent Netanyahu from running for office, which was rejected by High Court at the time. Based on the High Court's ruling on that petition it is expected that it will reject the current petition as well, ruling that a pm can only be forced to resign if convicted.