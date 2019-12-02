NIS 600m. approved for Israeli education

The Knesset Finance Committee approved NIS 600 million for education on Monday, the Education Ministry wrote in a press release.According to the communiqué, the funds will go towards educational programs such as help for at risk youth, assistance for the Ethiopian community, youth movements and organizations, science and technology programs as well as others.Education Minister Rafi Peretz said: "We have a responsibility to the children of Israel. The political plunder cannot and should not affect the lives of millions of Israeli students."He added: "We have made great efforts to ensure that, despite these complex transfers, any student or student will be affected. Thank you to the Office Director Shmuel Abubab and Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni for the willingness and appropriateness to transfer the funds."