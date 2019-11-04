Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov - Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 10:20
North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.

North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time last month in Stockholm since a failed second summit in February, but that meeting also collapsed and the North's envoy said the United States was not ready.


