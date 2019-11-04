N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov - Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.



North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time last month in Stockholm since a failed second summit in February, but that meeting also collapsed and the North's envoy said the United States was not ready.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });