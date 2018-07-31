N.Korea appears to be building one or two ICBMs

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - North Korea appears to be building one or two new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles at a factory that produced the country's first missiles capable of reaching the United States, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
The newspaper, citing unidentified officials familiar with intelligence reporting, said U.S. spy agencies were seeing signs of the construction at a large research facility in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
The findings are the latest to suggest ongoing activity in North Korea's nuclear and missile facilities despite arms talks with the United States and a recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week that North Korea was continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs despite its pledge to denuclearize. But he insisted the Trump administration was still making progress in its talks with Pyongyang.
Trump said in a Twitter post after his historic summit with Kim in Singapore last month: "Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."
Kim committed in a broad summit statement to work toward denuclearization, but Pyongyang has offered no details as to how it might go about that.