N.Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency said, citing South Korea's military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff could not be immediately reached for comment.

